Whiteleas aiming to continue fantastic start to the season

Whiteleas and Harton CC will be looking to maintain their fantastic start to life in the DCL first division when they entertain Durham City tomorrow (1.30pm).

After three games, unbeaten Leas sit nicely in second place, just eight points behind leaders Seaham Park, who possess a 100% record.

An opening day draw and two hard-earned victories to date for Owen Peterson’s side has given them some well deserved credibility following last season’s promotion.

Skipper Peterson is still refusing to set out any season expectations, but isn’t surprised by the excellent start his side have made.

Peterson said: “We’ve got some very good cricketers at the club who are high on confidence and thoroughly enjoying playing at this level.

“I’m a big believer in encouraging playing with no fear and our first three results have shown that.

“It would be great to continue our good form, but it’s another game against tough opposition tomorrow, so we need to be at our best collectively.”

If Leas are to continue their winning ways, they will need to dismiss danger man Jacob McCann early.

The Australian opening bat has shown his prowess over the years and is a regular marksman who his side rely heavily upon.

The home side are unchanged for tomorrow’s KP Simpson Accountants sponsored clash, with opening bat Andrew Potts shaking off a hamstring strain which seen him retire on 62 in last week’s emphatic victory over Esh Winning.

The second XI are looking to make it three wins in a row tomorrow as they travel to Durham City.

Like their first team counterparts, Sid Corner Snr’s side are high on confidence following victories in their opening fixtures.

The first team are in League Cup 20/20 action tonight at second division Hylton – 6pm start.

Youngsters Sid Corner Jnr and Andrew Davies are called upon and there will be a first team bow for winter signing David Arrowsmith.

Meanwhile, in the Dukes NE Premier League, South Shields make the trip over the Tyne to face Tynemouth.

In the First Division, winless Seaham Harbour host Boldon at New Drive.

In Division Two of the Readers Durham Cricket League, Hylton, with three wins out of three so far, are unchanged for the visit of second-top Marsden, who are three points better off despite having won just twice.

Boldon CA, who are yet to clinch a win, entertain Evenwood.