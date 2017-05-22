Whiteleas and Harton left frustrated after Tudhoe draw

Whiteleas and Harton had to settle for a disappointing low scoring draw when they travelled to Tudhoe on Saturday.

Having won the toss, Whiteleas opted to bowl first, a decision influenced by the forecasted heavy rainfall.

Tudhoe flew out of the blocks with openers McGrath and Joshi playing the new ball well in overcast conditions.

The visitors found it hard to break up the partnership as three figures were brought up in just the 21st over.

With the anticipated rainfall yet to arrive, Chris Nichol finally trapped Joshi leg before in the 30th over, but the home side were well on their way to amassing a huge total.

McGrath went on to make a brilliant century before youngster Sid Corner (3-32), the pick of the Whiteleas attack, bowled him with an excellent delivery.

Batting the full 50 overs, Tudhoe posted 257/6, leaving Whiteleas with the huge task of chasing it down from just 45 overs.

That task became increasingly difficult, with wickets falling regularly, and at 40/5 any hopes of winning were dashed.

Ryan Dowens continued his excellent form with the bat with a fine 60, but with no support from the other end, Whiteleas could only register 128/8 – a return of seven points.

The Second XI fame fell victim to the weather at home to Tudhoe.

Whiteleas were 64/4 from 18 overs before the heavens opened and no further play was possible.