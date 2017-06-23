Whiteleas braced for their toughest test of the season

Whiteleas and Harton CC make the trip to fellow high flyers Seaham Park tomorrow in the Durham Cricket league First Division.

On the back of a maximum return against Littletown last Saturday, confidence is high in the Leas camp, but know they face an extremely tough task against second top Park.

Owen Peterson’s side sit in fourth place, 25 points behind leaders Easington, but the skipper insists that the competitiveness of the division makes it difficult to predict any outcomes or set expectations.

Peterson said: “Every week, we’re up against tough opposition and tomorrow will be our biggest test to date.

“Seaham have recruited well and are flying, therefore if we are to get anything out of the game, we have to be at our best in all departments.”

Peterson was also quick to praise the performance of overseas professional Abdul Ameer, who is the league’s leading wicket taker to date.

“This time last season, Abdul took the second division by storm and had around 40 wickets.

“While he has taken less so far this season, which is simply down to the step up in standard, he is still leading the way with 23 in the league.

“He really is a match winner and we’re hoping he can follow up on his five-wicket haul last Saturday over the coming games.”

Leas are unchanged for the third game running, with Conor Elliot expected to keep his opening spot following an excellent innings last week and opening bowler Chris Nichol could shake off an Achilles problem.

The second XI welcome Seaham Park to the Welfare Ground (1.30pm).

Sid Corner Senior is missing key players for tomorrow’s clash with Sonu Pathak, Nathan Ullah, Lewis Surtees and Andrew Davies all unavailable.

However, it gives an opportunity to several youngsters waiting in the wings for their chance to shine.

The first team are in action in the 15/15 competition tonight against Hylton at Harton Welfare, 6pm start.