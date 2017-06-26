Whiteleas have to settle for a draw as Park stand firm

Whiteleas and Harton returned from second placed Seaham Park with a very credible high scoring draw.

Having won the toss, Whiteleas elected to bat and raced out of the blocks, reaching 25 from the first three overs, before Dev Sudhir was caught at square leg.

Two quick wickets followed and at 38-3, Seaham looked in control.

However, Ryan Dowens continued his fine form by taking on the bowling attack with a range of hard hitting overs.

Supported by a resilient Owen Peterson (38) innings at the other end, Whiteleas reached 115 in the 22nd over before Dowens (54) was caught behind.

The skipper then quickly followed, along with Abdul Ameer, and at 130-7 the game was back in the favour of the hosts.

With 12 overs left to bat, Hafiz Aleem put Whiteleas back in the driving seat with an excellent innings.

Hitting three fours and three sixes, Aleem’s 40 not out helped take his side to a very competitive 197 all out, from 44 overs.

Seaham began their innings positively by reaching 15 runs from the first two overs, before Abdul Ameer made the breakthrough in the third over by bowling McNicholas.

Paceman Ameer (3-43) then ripped through the top order, including the dismissal of the dangerous Allen, to leave Park struggling on 40-4.

At the other end, Chris Nichol produced a superb display of seam bowling as the home side couldn’t get to grips with the left armer.

Nichol captured three wickets and put Whiteleas firmly in control as Seaham look dead and buried at 67-7.

With 21 overs remaining, Park ‘shut up shop’ to frustrate the Whiteleas attack in their attempt to see out the draw.

Finishing on 140-7 from their allotted overs, the game ended all square with Whiteleas taking a return of 14 points.

The second XI enjoyed a fantastic win at home to Seaham Park.

Park opted to bat first, racing out of the blocks and at 159-3, it looked like it would be a long day for Sid Corner Snr’s men.

Excellent bowling from Peter Sowden (6-40) helped to peg the score back as the visitors slumped to 194 all out.

Whiteleas were positive with their response and a brilliant half century from Stephen Quinn, along with 46 from Navneet Singh, saw the hosts home for the loss of eight wickets.