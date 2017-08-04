Whiteleas hoping to build on last week’s positive outcome

Whiteleas and Harton are facing up to a tricky encounter when they travel to at Horden tomorrow for their DCL First Division clash.

Following last week’s credible draw with league leaders Tudhoe, Whiteleas go into the game full of confidence and will be hoping for a positive return.

Now into the final third of the season, captain Owen Peterson is urging his side to finish the campaign strongly.

Peterson said: “The second half of the season has been testing and really shown the competitiveness of the division.

“Every game is a tough one and it’ll be no different tomorrow when we make the journey to Horden.

“In my opinion, Horden are in a false position and have some excellent players in their ranks.

“We have six games remaining and I’m confident we have the personnel to finish well.”

The skipper has to do without vice-captain Scott Oliver, who has taken up his Northern League managerial commitments with Hebburn Town FC.

Bob Scorer, Andrew Potts and Lewis Surtees are also unavailable, but opening batsman Raymond McRae returns, having missed last week.

The second XI welcome Horden to Harton Welfare with a 1.30pm start.

Sid Corner Senior welcomes back Alan Beadle and Lee Jones to the fold.

The first XI are at home in tonight’s F15 quarter-final against Horden (6pm start).

Whiteleas topped their group following five wins from five, and victory tonight would see them reach finals day.