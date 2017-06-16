Whiteleas hoping to heap more misery on Littletown

Following a washout last weekend, Whiteleas and Harton return to action tomorrow when they welcome Littletown to the Welfare Ground for a 1.30pm start.

The KP Simpson Accountants sponsored clash is the first of the campaign between the sides who were promoted from DCL 2 last season.

Whiteleas have enjoyed the better start to life in the first division, and are currently sitting fifth and 32 points behind leaders Easington, quite the contrast to tomorrow’s opponents.

The Durham based side are currently sitting bottom of the league, having only won one game this season.

However, they have had to endure games without an overseas professional following visa issues for their regular choice Shashi Kadam.

Owen Peterson’s side are unchanged from the selected XI which saw their game washed out at Dawdon last Saturday.

Conor Elliot is expected to open the batting in the absence of Andrew Potts and new signing Hafiz Aleem will add strength with the ball.

Whiteleas will be hoping to bounce back from their last outing when they encountered their first defeat at the league leaders two weeks ago.

Sid Corner Senior takes his side to Littletown and has a full squad at his disposal, including the return of batsman Alan Beadle.

The first team begin their 15/15 league stages with a visit to Boldon CA tonight, with a 6pm start.