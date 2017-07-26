Yorkshire too strong for struggling Durham

Yorkshire maintained their strong pursuit of a quarter-final berth in the NatWest T20 Blast with another home win, this time against beleaguered Durham as they routinely defended a 153 target.

The Vikings have won three matches at Headingley in six days, beating Birmingham and Worcestershire before this 24-run success.

They smashed 233-6 to beat the Rapids on Sunday, but this game was completely different. Played on a sluggish pitch, the bowlers dominated in both innings, with Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid taking a career best 4-19 from his four overs.

The Vikings could only post 152-8, a total which proved way beyond the Jets despite them taking 10 off the first over of the chase.

They reached 25-2 after six overs and 51-3 at halfway before slipping to 128-7.

While Yorkshire claimed their fourth win in seven games this season to sit top of the North Group on 10 points, Durham fell to a sixth straight defeat.

At the innings break, Durham were well in this fixture having bowled impressively. They reduced Yorkshire to one for two in the second over as openers Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore both fell.

Paul Collingwood finished with three for 32 from his four overs, while captain Paul Coughlin returned two for 27. Chris Rushworth, with one for 14 from three, was particularly miserly.

David Willey top-scored with 44, including four sixes, but Shaun Marsh’s 36 was next best by some distance as wickets fell all too regularly.

Collingwood had Peter Handscomb stumped for seven in the 12th over before bowling Marsh and getting Rashid caught at deep mid-wicket in the space of four balls in the 14th as the score fell from 81 for three to 103 for six.

Durham’s chase started well with 10 off the first over from Willey, but both openers then fell in the space of two balls at the end of the third and start of the fourth as the score fell to 17 for two.

Graham Clark was caught at deep square off Willey and Cameron Steel caught at slip off Tim Bresnan, whose first two overs were maidens.

Rashid then really put the game beyond Durham. He had Collingwood well caught at deep square leg in the 10th over before bowling Michael Richardson with a googly in the 12th.

When he had Coughlin caught at wide long-on and Jack Burnham stumped in the space of four balls in the 14th, his last over, the visitors were 73 for six and their chance had effectively gone.