Shields’ team celebrated a hat-trick of wins

With the new football season having just kicked-off, it seems timely to make mention of a special footballing achievement involving a local team.

My thanks go to reader George Atkinson for highlighting the remarkable success of Brigham’s SC, who used to play in the South Shields Sunday League.

Mr Atkinson’s letter to me reveals: “I am writing about the South Shields Sunday League 1965-66 season.

“That season, Brighams SC won the three major trophies to be played for – the League, the League Cup and the T. Cross Challenge Cup.

“The achievement was the first time that any team had done it.

“In the two cup finals, Brighams SC beat Club 21 1-0 and 3-1.”

Did you see any of the matches or did you follow the fortunes of the club during that landmark season? If so, please give me a shout.

The team photo shows the line-up of (left to right) Ken Breheny, Peter Glenny, Geo. Cook, Derek Patteson, Jack Simpson, John Humphrey, Gordon Metcalf, G. R. Atkinson (secretary), Geo. Todd, Harry Winter, J. Watlen, Doug Thoburn, Bill Humphrey, Harry Patterson and George R. Atkinson.

The action shot, which was taken at Harton Welfare Ground, shows Gordon Metcalf scoring Brigham’s first goal, in the first minute, in the team’s 3-1 cup win.

I have also been sent a photo from Mrs Mary Fiinigham, of Jarrow.

She writes: “This lovely picture of the small boy and girl was in my garden, obviously being blown in by the wind.

“I wonder if it is possible for it to be identified by any of your readers? I live in Jarrow town centre.”

It’s difficult to tell whether the photo comes from a personal collection or from some form of commercial artwork, but we’re sure you’ll have the answer.

Meanwhile, another reader, Ken Johnson, also of South Shields, got in touch in connection with a well-known South Tyneside pub.

He writes; “You say the old General Havelock pub (which was shown in Time Of Our Lives as it was in May 1969) was pulled down to make way for the dual carriageway between South Shields market place and Keppel Street.

“However, you may like to know it was originally planned to link-up with Andover Street on the newly-built Woodbine Estate (master plan 24).

“But it was cut short at Fowler Street because it was then decided to build the Denmark Centre, with a new town library included (master plan 47). A new General Havelock pub was built by the Keppel Street dual carriageway, where one half of it had become a long glorified bus stop!

“Now to master plan 365 (to end all master plans). The new General Havelock pub is pulled down, together with half the market place, where a new town library is built in the shape of a “flying saucer,” he adds.