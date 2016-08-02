What more can you tell me about this selection old photos?

Back in December, 1975 (pictured right) Divisional Officer Peter Bowskill (seated) was photographed with colleagues at Hebburn fire station. What was the occasion?

Below that, delving even further back to August, 1968, and see Bill Leslie (left) with his picture Christ, which was being shown at an exhibition in Sunderland Road, South Shields. It was priced at 16 guineas. To his right is John Souter, whose sculptures were also on show.

Underneath that is a picture of the South Shields Boys Grammar Technical School.

Finally, George Patterson was pictured in April 1976, putting the final touches to his study of a miner on strike.

What can you tell us about any of the featured pictures? As ever,

I’d love to hear from you.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story A portrait of people and places Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...