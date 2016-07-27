Remembering The Caesars of swinging South Shields

What a great selection of pictures – and I make no excuses for making special mention of the one of the pop group, on the far right of the spread.

Taken in April, 1965, it shows The Caesars, a local group, who were cutting their first record, Run Around Girl, in London. What happened to it and to the band? Can you name them?

1987 Coulson Cup winners Boldon Comprehensive, who beat Mortimer Comp in the final.

We’ve also got photos of cricket’s Coulson Cup final winners, Boldon Comprehensive, who beat Mortimer Comprehensive by four wickets to take the trophy, and members of the Harton Comprehensive School cross country team (from 1975).

Elsewhere, who can shed light on the pictures of the competitors, who took part in the George Laws bowls competition, held in the Readhead Park, South Shields, in 1962 or the band who were playing at the town’s King’s Hall in 1958 after a new dance floor had been put in. Finally, can you put a name to the grocery assistant?

As ever, we’d love to hear your thoughts, so please get in touch.

Harton Comprehensive School cross country team in 1975.

Competitors in the George Laws bowls competition in the Readhead Park, South Shields in 1942.

Who's the shop assistant and what year was this taken?