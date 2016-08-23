David Walliams to host one-off Christmas Blankety Blank

Classic game show Blankety Blank is returning for a one off special - with David Walliams as host.

ITV has confirmed that it will be making a Christmas episode of the show, 14 years after it was last on air.

Blankety Blank was previously presented by Terry Wogan from 1979 until 1983 and Les Dawson until 1990.

Paul O'Grady and his alter-ego Lily Savage revived the show on the BBC in 1997, before it moved to ITV for a year in 2001.

Britain's Got Talent judge Walliams, 45, said that he hoped the Christmas special would introduce the show to younger viewers.

"I have some very big shoes to fill as presenter of Blankety Blank, I loved Terry Wogan and Les Dawson as a child, and Paul O'Grady was absolutely hilarious," the funnyman said.

"I hope I can bring this much-loved show to life for a new generation."

There is speculation that the show - which saw contestants have to fill in the missing word in a sentence - could return for a fuller series if the one-off is a success.

Peter Davey, ITV's head of comedy entertainment, said: "Blankety Blank is a much loved classic game show and this Christmas special on ITV will delight fans of the original whilst bringing it to life for a whole new generation.

"David Walliams is the perfect host for this, he'll bring his comedic talents and warm personality to the show."

Suzy Lamb, head of entertainment for production company Thames, said: "After 14 years off air, we are very excited to be bringing back such an iconic game show."

Walliams previously appeared on a Comic Relief charity edition of Blankety Blank as part of a 24-hour panel show marathon in 2011.