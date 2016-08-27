Long to reign over us

Victoria went on to rule for 63 years, and was our longest serving monarch until she was overtaken by Elizabeth II on tith September 2015.

BAFTA-nominated actor Rufus Sewell is cast alongside Jenna starring as Lord Melbourne, Victoria’s ﬁrst prime minister. The two immediately connected and their intimate friendship became a popular source of gossip that threatened to destabilise the Government – angering both Tory and Whigs alike.

Tom Hughes stars as Prince Albert. Appearing in the drama from episode 3, Albert immediately makes an impression on the young queen, his ﬁrst cousin. Although Victoria resisted attempts to rush her into marriage initially, her partnership with Albert was a success and they would ultimately produce nine children.

We caught up with former Doctor Who companian Jenna to find out about the drama. . .

Jenna explains one of the most useful aids to understanding Victoria was her sketchbook...

“I read her diaries but although those have her words they’re more about the rhythm of her writing and her emphasis and consciousness in a way. She’s very emphatic in her writing.

What she likes is in capital letters and underlined and it was very thorough and passionate but I think for me, the most interesting thing was her sketchbook because that is the one thing that has been untouched of her vision and what interests her and how she saw the world. I never knew Victoria was such a good artist but most of what she draws is very human and is not about grandeur or jewels or aﬀairs of state in a way it is much more about nature, horses and people, drama and opera and when she was younger the heights of passion and emotion. She drew Lord Melbourne a lot at one stage and then obviously Albert as well as a lot of landscapes. It is interesting to see the world through her eye which you feel more from her when looking through her sketches.”

What helped your transformation into Queen Victoria?

“We went through a lengthy process with the contact lenses trying to ﬁnd the right ones that would look natural and work on camera. There were a couple that made me look like a white walker from Game of Thrones but I would rehearse in the lenses and I kept them in all of the time because once you have them in, to look at yourself in the mirror and see yourself completely diﬀerently is fantastic. It was the make-up designer Nic Collins idea to go with the lenses because in all of the portraits the one thing that really sticks out are her eyes; they are so big and such a known feature about her.”

But ultimately Jenna explains it was ﬁnding the voice of Victoria that was the biggest challenge...

“As well as the relationship between crown and girl it was her voice that was most interesting because for me I start at a place of voice and can hear the voice very clearly before I play a person or character so I think ﬁnding a regal voice that was of the time, accessible but not inhibiting in a way was a challenge. I listened a lot to Emily Blunt in Young Victoria and Judy Dench in Mrs Brown and bridging that age gap.

“For speeches you had to up it a certain notch and then when behind closed doors with Albert, ﬁnding the more human elements to her because I think one of the biggest fears in period drama is being so stiﬀ that you become talking heads and you have to be mindful of the etiquette and as a girl, she is impulsive. Also taking her through an age. Beginning at 18 and growing her up and yet doing that quite quickly and in less of a marked way, going from someone who is vulnerable and actually insecure and inexperienced yet someone who has a big sense of will and who is incredibly stubborn and ﬂawed yet trying to get across her likeability through that. Trying to get her lust for life through all of that.”

Jenna tells us what it has been like to undertake such an incredible role and what she was keen to portray to an audience.

“Something we spoke about a lot was this idea of playing between state and private, between Victoria’s public face, her private face and going between those two worlds. When she is in her quarters she is undone and private. It’s about ﬁnding the human within the role of Queen and discovering the girl taking on this incredible responsibility.’

“With so much access to her diaries you know a liEle bit about what her daily life was like. On the day of her coronation, for example, she woke up at 4am and could hear the crowds outside and the cannons being ﬁred. It is so fascinating to think of her experience inside the palace and outside those four walls and what her relationship was to the public.

“So it’s about fulﬁlling that on screen, seeing her the way we see her, as queen Victoria in this role that she plays but also seeing her as the girl that she was, behind the scenes and playing between the private and public worlds.”

Queen Victoria had a vast number of hidden talents, which meant that Jenna had to learn a whole new set of skills for this role.

“It was very interesting because once I got the job it was a matter of three weeks before I had to be on horseback riding on camera, ballroom dancing and playing the piano. I managed to get some Beethoven down. I have a piano in my house and I have wanted to learn for ages so it was the perfect opportunity. Tom (Hughes) is an amazing musician, he actually really could do it all and I could do one small section and then completely fudge the rest by methods which were rather ludicrous. Apparently she sings opera but I’m not so sure I would get those skills up to par but we will see!”

Victoria start on Sunday at 9pm on ITV with a 90-minute special and continues on Monday.

