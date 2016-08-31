Shows to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime in September

As September rolls around we take a look at what the two biggest streaming services in the UK are bringing to our screens.

Netflix

Netflix continues to be a fertile space for new programming, with original shows once again dominating September’s line-up.

From gripping crime thrillers to fascinating documentaries, we’ve picked out some highlights to get you started.

Tangerine

What is it? An acclaimed indie flick shot entirely using iPhone cameras. This day in the life portrait of two transgender prostitutes is an energetic, funny and superbly-acted tour de force of low-budget filmmaking, with surprises and invention emanating from every frame. Unlike anything else out there.

When can I watch it? September

Narcos (Season 2)

What is it? Narcos took the world by storm when its first season debuted back in 2015. Season 1 ended with the the authorities closing in on notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, and Season 2 looks to get a lot more fraught as he struggles to cope with the mental pressure put upon him by the chase.

When can I watch it? September 2

The White Helmets

What is it? One area in which Netflix has really come into its own is its original documentaries, which often take a look at more niche issues. The White Helmets tells the story of a group of brave volunteer rescue workers in Syria, while looking at the humanitarian crisis in the region and its glimmers of hope. Sure to be a poignant take on one of the worst conflicts of our time.

When can I watch it? September 16

Easy (Season 1)

What is it? This Netflix original comedy comes from the mind of Joe Swanberg and has a fairly unique premise; an anthology series that takes a diverse group of people from Chicago and has them tackle issues such as love, sex, technology and culture. The show has been kept fairly under wraps up to this point, but high-profile guest stars (including Orlando Bloom) have been teased.

When can I watch it? September 22

Amanda Knox

What is it? Making A Murderer swept through Netflix like a wild fire with its true crime investigations, and now, this one off documentary looks to incite similar responses around the case of Amanda Knox, who spent four years in an Italian jail in 2007, before later being cleared of her alleged crimes. The case made shock waves around the world, and this doc should be no different.

When can I watch it? September 30

Marvel’s Luke Cage (Season 1)

What is it? Marvel hero Cage has already made a barnstorming appearance in Jessica Jones, but now he gets his own series. The first season will be dealing rather predictably with the hero’s origin story, but when you consider just what the show is building towards (Avengers-style supergroup series The Defenders), it’s enough to get even the most casual comic book fan excited. Bullets don’t hurt him and he has super strength, so we should be in for a spectacular first season.

When can I watch it? September 30

Everything else coming to Netflix UK this September:

Behind Enemy Lines (September 1)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1 (September 1)

I Am The Ambassador (September 1)

Baby Boom September 1)

Piranha (September 1)

Bang Gang (September 1)

We’ll Never Have Paris (September 1)

Wolf Warrior (September 1)

A Perfect Day (September 1)

Holy Hell (September 1)

Dukhtar (September 1)

Kulipari – An Army of Frogs (September 2)

Chef’s Table Season 3 France (September 2)

Invoked (September 6)

In-Lawfully Yours (September 6)

Fire Dragon (September 6)

Natural Selection (September 6)

From Dusk Til Dawn Season 3 (September 7)

Digimon Fusion: Season 2 (September 8)

Cedric’s Stand-Up (September 9)

Bald Mountain (September 10)

Saneamento Básico, O Filme (September 10)

Most Likely to Die (September 13)

Extremis (September 13)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (September 15)

Flushed Away (September 15)

From Fat to Finish Line (September 15)

Natural Born Pranksters (September 15)

Only Fools And Horses Season 3 and 4 (September 15)

Cedric the Entertainer: Live from the Ville (September 16)

VeggieTales in the House Season 4 (September 23)

Audrie And Daisy (September 23)

Iliza Schlesinger: Confirmed Kills (September 23)

Once Upon A Time Season 6 (September 26)

Amazon Prime

There are a host of great films and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime UK in September, so we’ve picked out some of the highlights – from existential sci-fi to intense investigative thrillers.

Westworld

Here’s your chance to relive the cult classic that inspired HBO’s new TV version. Michael Crichton’s 1973 thriller takes in a hi-tech amusement park where paying guests rub shoulders with cyborg saloon workers and gunslingers. When two adventure-seeking patrons decide to spend some time in Westworld however, the programming goes wild, with perilous results.

When can I watch it? September 8

Room

Brie Larson won an Oscar for her heartbreaking performance in one of 2015’s most widely acclaimed movies. It tells the story of Joy (Larson) and her son Jack (Jacob Tremblay), who are held captive in a single room for seven years, with Joy yearning eternally for the freedom of the outside world, and Jack struggling to comprehend it. The two leads deliver us an emotional rollercoaster of a drama, packed with poignant moments and the occasional spike of joy.

When can I watch it? September 9

Boogie Nights

One of Paul Thomas Anderson’s defining masterpieces, Mark Wahlberg plays an eager and aspiring pornography actor in 70s California, swept up into the highs and lows of the chaotic scene. The film covers some serious topics, including excessive drug use and the dangers surrounding a career in the adult film industry, but is nevertheless a vibrant account of interesting characters trying to make their way in the world, and a parable about self-reflection.

When can I watch it? September 22

Transparent: Season 3

Jeffrey Tambor takes the lead in Transparent, now on its third season and proving to be a highlight of the modern TV calendar. Maura Pfefferman’s struggles to be accepted as a women late in her life aren’t over, and Jill Soloway’s tender story promises to provide the same delicate blend of wry comedy and relatable drama as ever.

When can I watch it? September 23

Spotlight

Spotlight beat out some pretty hefty competition to claim 2016’s Oscar for Best Picture, but it’s easy to see why. Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams star as members of the Boston Globe’s team of investigative journalists, who worked tirelessly to expose the widespread but ignored abuse of children at the hands of Catholic priests in their city. And beyond. An eye-opening drama that’s fascinating and harrowing in equal measure, it lets the facts do the talking and avoids unnecessary grandstanding – instead showing how fearless fact-finding against a previously untouchable institution shed light on a ghastly, powerful conspiracy.

When can I watch it? September 30

Everything else coming to Amazon Prime UK in September:

Rakuen – Season 1 (September 1)

Manhattan – Season 2 (September 1)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (September 1)

Fallen (September 1)

Gods and Generals (September 1)

North Country (September 1)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (September 1)

Superman – Unbound (September 1)

The Bachelor (September 1)

The Good German (September 1)

Big Miracle (September 4)

Christmas with the Coopers (September 4)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (September 4)

Around the Bend (September 8)

Father’s Day (September 8)

The Trouble With Girls (September 8)

Blood Diamond (September 9)

April and the Extraordinary World (September 9)

Mon Roi (September 9)

The Nut Job (September 13)

Safe House (September 14)

Above the Law (September 15)

Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever (September 15)

Heart Condition (September 15)

The Reaping (September 15)

TMNT (September 15)

World According to Garp (September 15)

Wyatt Earp (September 15)

Chronic (September 19)

The Corruptor (September 22)

Meeting Venus (September 22)

Payback (September 22)

The Secret Garden (September 22)

Speedway (September 22)

Rattle the Cage (September 23)

Conspiracy Theory (September 25)

Cradle 2 the Grave (September 29)

Hearts in Atlantis (September 29)

Julius Caesar (September 29)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (September 29)

Mortal Kombat (September 29)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (September 30)

The Hexecutioners (September 30)

Orphan (September 30)