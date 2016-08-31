Which of these TV shows would you most like to see return?

Which of these TV shows would you most like to see return?

Which of these TV shows would you most like to see return?

0
Have your say

The news that Crystal Maze is to return to our TVs more than two decades on since its last appearance set our brains whirring.

If that great game show can make a comeback, what else could be in the pipeline? With that in mind, we remembered some great telly gold. But which of these would you most like to see return?

Back to the top of the page