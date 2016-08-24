Six places that really cut the mustard for National Burger Day

Flipping fantastic - it’s National Burger Day on Thursday, August 25.

We relish any opportunity to don our stretchy waistbands and get stuck in. But don’t get in a pickle if you’re stumped about where to take a bite out of the national day.

One of Saucy Burger's creations

We’ve ‘sauced’ some of the best places in the area where you can celebrate with a meat treat.

•Saucy Burger, Hylton Riverside, Sunderland.

The Willy Wonka of burger joints, Saucy Burger serves everything from Monster Munch to Honey Nut Cheerios with its burgers. Best wear a bib! Get a 20 percent off voucher at https://nationalburgerday.co.uk

•Holy Smokes, Derwent Street, Sunderland

Holy Smokes

Never ones to shy away from meat (they even serve some versions in metal bin lids), Holy Smokes is offering a half price deal on all its burgers on National Burger Day. Ones to look out for include the Dirty Elvis, served with cheese, onion rings, peanut butter, BBQ sauce and bacon. Leave your diet at the door, folks.

•Fat Hippo, Saddler Street, Durham City

Famed for its tender patties, Fat Hippo is offering three limited edition burgers on National Burger Day. They are: the Bubba Gump, served with Cajun shrimp; the Hog Rider served with cheese, hog rasher and smoked chilli jelly and Buffalo Soldier served with cauliflower fritters. The North East chain, which also has branches in Newcastle, is also offering 20 percent off food and drinks all day (only exclusions are items on lunch menu or if a customer goes for the Hippo Hour offer)

•No 2 Church Lane, opposite Sunderland Empire

A newcomer to the burger scene, No 2 Church Lane offers a good range of vegetarian and vegan burgers, as well as the classics. With options such as roast beetroot, goat’s cheese and honey-glazed walnut served on a potato roll, animal-lovers needn’t miss out on the fun. With around 70 beer options, it’s a great place for a pint to wash it down with too.

•Longhorns, above the Dun Cow, Sunderland

You won’t be shortchanged at Longhorns on National Burger Day. They’re offering buy-one-get-on-free on its Burgercue menu.

•Bavaria, Vine Place, Sunderland

Fancy a burger that thinks outside the box? German bierkeller Bavaria serves its burgers as a choice of buffalo, wildboar or kangaroo.