Craig Charles to hit the high note on floating gig

Former Red Dwarf and Coronation Street actor turned Radio 6Music Craig Charles will kick off a series of mini cruises from Newcastle to Amsterdam.

Following the success of last year’s North Sea Sounds event, Craig returns to headline the first of four DFDS music mini cruises, departing on 30 September.

Craig, along with his Funk & Soul band, will be kicking off the popular event with his take on Northern Soul and playing a range of funk and soul classics.

Following his days starring in sci-fi TV hit Red Dwarf, as well as voicing game shows Takeshi’s Castle and Robot Wars, Craig has built up a large and loyal fan-base and is today famed for his lively DJ sets.

Also returning to the September show is Newcastle funk and soul duo Smoove & Turrell, following a stellar performance on board last year. The band regularly makes the Radio 6 playlist and played at Glastonbury this year. Their track Hard Work was also used on BBC One’s Match of the Day in 2015.

Special early booking prices for the autumn mini cruises start from £74 per person and the trip includes a host of live entertainment during the two nights on board the ship, plus cabin accommodation.

The ships offer a range of dining options to suit any taste or budget, including an all-you-can-eat 7 Seas buffet option, a Steakhouse, and a high-end à la carte Blue Riband restaurant.

The mini cruise experience includes up to five hours in Amsterdam to explore the Dutch capital’s famous sights, relax in one of its canal-side coffee houses or browse its trendy boutique shops.

Book before 2 September 2016 to take advantage of the special discount at www.dfds.co.uk/music or call 0871 522 9955.