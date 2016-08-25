Which acts to look out for at this year’s Lindisfarne Festival

A North East festival is shaping up for a weekend of live music.

Headliners Reef and British Sea Power are topping the bill at this year’s Lindisfarne Festival, which takes place in the shadow of Holy Island from September 1-4.

Also performing at the festival at Beal Farm, Northumberland, is C Duncan, The Cuban Brothers, Fatherson, Beardyman and Pinact while Sunderland’s Social Room, Cattle and Cane, Beth Macari, Little Comets and Kathryn Tickell and Superfolkus will be flying the flag for local music.

Jack Bessant from rockers Reef said: “Reef are going to really enjoy the Lindisfarne festival this year in September. I have visited this place before and it has such beautiful nature and interesting history, it’s really inspiring. I can’t wait to be playing there with Reef and hopefully ride some waves on some of the Northumberland beaches.”

As well as a host of live music, the festival will feature food stalls, creative arts and a range of workshops.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder at Lindisfarne Festival, said: “With only a week to go until Lindisfarne Festival 2016 gets underway, we are really excited with how plans are shaping up as it promises to be our biggest and best event yet. We are certainly putting in plenty of graft behind the scenes to make it something special.

Fatherson

“With a diverse range of music across different genres, quality entertainment and refreshments, there really is something for everyone and we encourage people to come along and join in the fun.

“There will certainly be no shortage of party vibes with our acts including headliners Reef and British Sea Power tearing up the stage.”

The over-18s festival, which is in its second year, will also provide a showcase for up-and-coming North East talent through partnership with BBC Introducing.

On Saturday, September 3, between noon-6pm an eclectic mix of up-and-coming local acts, specially selected by the BBC, will also take to the stage to showcase their musical talent.

Nick Roberts, presenter at BBC Introducing in the North East, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that BBC Introducing is going to be a part of this year’s Lindisfarne Festival. The inaugural event last year was a huge success. This year, with ‘BBC Introducing in the North East Presents’ we bring the best emerging artists from the area to the festival.

“Headlining our Saturday afternoon take over we have Coquin Migale. Recently signed to Fierce Panda, the band have received Radio 1 plays and amazing reviews from their stint at The Great Escape. We also have super producer and re-mixer Dom Zilla playing his new material. Other acts include A Festival, A Parade, RnB/ Pop band SoShe and the North East’s rap and beats band The Great & The Magnificent.

“It’s a great line-up from across the genres and will make ‘BBC Introducing in the North East Presents’ one of the highlights of another amazing Lindisfarne Festival.”

Conleth added: “Out of all the festivals taking place in the region we are privileged to be one of the only few to have this platform at our event. Putting the North East on the map and showcasing local talent has always been a key part of Lindisfarne Festival.”

•Weekend tickets are available to buy at £85 for a weekend ticket and £50 for a Saturday ticket. Ten tickets for the price of eight are also on offer for group bookings and all tickets include free camping. The festival runs from the Thursday evening, September 1, to the early hours of Sunday, September 4.

Lineup and information about ticket sales can be found via http://www.lindisfarnefestival.com/