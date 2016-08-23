South Shields’ The Word centre to open up a magical world

A magical world of fun, fantasy and adventure awaits young visitors to The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in South Shields.

Children will be able to lose themselves in the depths of a jungle, under the sea or in outer space thanks to a completely immersive story telling experience.

StoryWorld will bring books to life with stunning backdrop projections, sound effects and a vibrating floor.

StoryWorld is just one of the innovative facilities in The Word designed to provide exciting opportunities to learn, engage and discover using the latest technology.

Councillor Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “Instilling a love of reading and books in young children is one of the best gifts you can give them.

“The Word celebrates the written word in all its forms and aims to inspire creative ideas and create a legacy of literacy skills.

“StoryWorld is a fabulous facility that will absolutely delight youngsters. It will really stimulate their imagination and transport them into a magical world.”

The Word, which will open to the public on October 22, will offer an exciting and inspirational celebration of the written word through a rolling programme of high quality exhibitions, events and workshops.

A spectacular exhibition about world-famous film director Sir Ridley Scott will launch the venue. The display will showcase six of his most well-known movies: Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Robin Hood, Thelma and Louise and The Martian.

The exhibition, sponsored by Port of Tyne, will be launched on October 22, when The Word officially opens to the public.