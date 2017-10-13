Search

10 of the top things to do in the North East this fortnight

King Arthur played by Bob Harms from the Spamalot tour.
King Arthur played by Bob Harms from the Spamalot tour.

From swinging your flares with Abba’s greatest hits to getting messy with Dick and Dom, there’s plenty of events happening in the region.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best taking place in the next fortnight.