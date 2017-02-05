10 of the latest buzzwords to listen out for in 2017

Yo, fam, how’s it hanging? If you have no idea what that means*, brace yourself for the newest influx of words that all the cool kids will be using this year.

Slang has always been around and the past few decades have produced words we’re all now comfortingly familiar with - remember ‘rad’, ‘411’, or ‘righteous’, from the '80s, for example?

As language evolves, every year a new batch of words and phrases appear which have sprung from a mix of origins, such as youth culture, and in particular, social media.

2017 is no different, and leading translation service LanguageLine has carried out research to find out what the words on the street are going to be this year.

So, if you are a slightly behind-the-times millennial who is desperate to catch up with the cool crew, or a parent wanting to figure out what your teenage kids are saying, help is at hand.

Top 10 buzzwords to listen out for this year

Ship: An abbreviation of the word "relationship." The word describes fans', or stans' (a hybrid of ‘stalker’ and ‘fan’), approval of fictional or desired romances. eg ““They’re so cute together, I totally ship them.”

FR (for real): This one is nice and simple! Basically it’s a way to agree with what someone has just said. eg: “I am loving all the new box sets on Netflix right now.” ‘FR”.

Low Key: Can be used in place of the formerly popular phrase "down low," meaning something you don’t want everyone to know about. eg: "I low key tripped walking into Waitrose today," or “I am low key addicted to Honey G.”

High Key: The opposite of low key. When something is high key, it is the straight-up truth and there is no denying it. Basically, you love it! eg: "High key love Ed Balls on SCD."

Aesthetic: The new "vibe." Vibe has a lovely, groovy '70s feel, but it’s been sharply updated for today’s world, where everything is about appearance. eg: “I’m obsessed with Kim K’s new Insta aesthetic!”

Savage: It means vicious, or wounding, in an exaggerated way. eg: “The babysitter cancelled on us at last minute, savage,” or "The shots we did last night were savage!”

Woke: One of the biggest buzzwords going round, it was even chosen by Oxford Dictionaries as one of the words of 2016. Essentially, the more ‘woke’ someone is, the more they understand about a topic or a person. It is most often used to describe a man who is also a feminist. eg: ““Love hearing Daniel Radcliffe praise the HeForShe campaign, he is so woke!”

Live: When something is so good, you can’t wait for it. Living for something, but in a cooler way! eg: " “I live for those memes”, or “I’m living for that gig on Saturday.”

Calm: The new “sweet”. It means it’s fine or cool, don’t worry about it. eg: “Shall we split the bill?” “No, it’s calm.”

Extra: When someone or something isn’t necessary. A bit like ‘random’. eg “I left the club early last night, it was full of extras!”

Vanessa Lofts, translation sales manager at LanguageLine, said: “It’s always exciting to see how language changes and develops, and it usually starts with young people.

"Now you’ve got no excuse not to understand them – and even join in! For real.’"

* Yo, fam, how’s it hanging? means 'hi mate, how are you?'