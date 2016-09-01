11 of our favourite Harry Potter moments on Back to Hogwarts Day

If you're a huge fan of the Harry Potter world and are stuck at work today, it would be a safe bet to say you're feeling a bit annoyed.

Because today is September 1 - and that means it's the day that the Hogwarts Express leaves London King's Cross for another year at the renowned school for witchcraft and wizardry.

And if you're reading this, and not on that magical journey, that means you must have missed out on a Hogwarts letter AGAIN. Back to waiting for another year.

To ease the pain, we've decided to take a look back on some of our favourite moments from the seven books that made our childhood, teenage years and (let's face it) adulthood.

What are your favourite moments from Harry Potter to celebrate on Back to Hogwarts Day? Let us know in the comments.

1. Harry and Ron's first journey to Hogwarts (The Philosopher's Stone): The meeting that sparked a life-long friendship. Who didn't want to be sitting in that train compartment sharing all of Harry's sweets and cakes? (The sandwiches lay forgotten).

2. Meeting the Sorting Hat (The Philosopher's Stone): Many Potter fans would argue that this was one of the series' best moments - and something which should have been included in the films. The Sorting Hat song is one of the first indicators we get as to just how magical Hogwarts is going to be.

3. Neville wins the house cup for Gryffindor (The Philosopher's Stone): It was a real "punch the air" moment for the readers when Gryffindor won the house cup - but it was made even more triumphant by Neville, who took it home for the team.

4. Dobby is freed from the Malfoys (The Chamber of Secrets): "Dobby is a free elf". No, YOU'RE crying.

5. Harry believes Sirius is telling the truth (The Prisoner of Azkaban): This is the moment that Harry, who has so desperately craved a family, finds an ally in Sirius. Their bond is instantaneous - and at a first read, we were all excited to watch their relationship grow.

6. When Ron was revealed to be what Harry would miss most (The Goblet of Fire): Friendship goals? We think so.

7. Fred and George go out with a bang (The Order of the Phoenix): If we're being honest, we all wanted to tell Dolores Umbridge where to go. And the Weasley twins did it with bells on. Their triumphant exit from Hogwarts was one of the highlights from the fifth book.

8. Meeting Luna Lovegood (The Half-Blood Prince): There's a little bit of Luna in all of us. An important player, and an even better friend as the fight against darkness continues.

9. Dudley's cup of tea for Harry (The Deathly Hallows): It's fair to say that the Dursleys and Harry don't have the most fond of farewells. But at least we know that Dudley had a soft spot for his cousin in the end, despite years of bullying.

10. Ron and Hermione FINALLY have their first kiss (The Deathly Hallows): As Harry quite rightly points out, their kiss may not have come at the time or the place but we are all together in thinking "IT'S ABOUT TIME".

11. Snape's tale (The Deathly Hallows): One word - "always".