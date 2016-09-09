Learn to draw at South Shields venue’s new weekly class

Art fans can learn how to draw at a new weekly class.

Drawn Together is being launched at the Customs House in Mill Dam, South Shields.

The drawing group is for adults of any artistic ability and meets every Thursday within the venue’s Port of Tyne Gallery.

Two-hour sessions will be led by Lesley Guy, the Customs House’s learning officer and an experiences artist and teacher.

She said: “The idea is to bring people together to explore drawing for pleasure, stimulate discussion, share skills, challenge ideas – and to have some fun.

“We have about 15 people who attend, some come every week, others pop along when they can – it’s very informal. Some have lots of artistic experience, others have none, some come to relax and others to learn and explore.

“We enjoy each other’s company and there’s a lively social element to the sessions. People come from across South Tyneside, from North Tyneside and Sunderland, and we still have room for more if anyone would like to join us.

“You don’t have to bring anything, we supply any equipment needed and if you don’t like wine, there’s always plenty of tea and coffee.”

The sessions run from 6pm to 8pm every Thursday and cost £5. No booking is necessary.

Maureen Earley, who has recently moved to South Shields, attends the classes with her daughter Kate Otun, and joined the group after attending an earlier Drawing for Beginners course at the Customs House.

She said: “It can be challenging, but so much fun. Lesley’s a great teacher who is always well prepared and has a wide knowledge of the subject and the sessions are really interesting.”

Kate added: “I was always interested in art at school, but you don’t see many opportunities to continue drawing as an adult. Lesley has introduced us to new techniques and new artists.”

For more information, email Lesley at lesley@customshouse.co.uk