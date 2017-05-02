New exhibition celebrates Lowry’s links to Sunderland and South Shields

An exhibition celebrating 130 years since the birth of a celebrated artist who was inspired by the striking landscapes of South Tyneside and Sunderland has gone on display in South Shields.

The LS Lowry exhibition is on display at South Shields Museum until September 9 and focuses on the later years of Lowry’s life in which he spent much of his time

in the North East.

Whilst the Lancashire-born artist was famed for his depictions of industrial landscapes and stick men-like figures, his time in Sunderland and South Shields saw the sea become a prominent theme in his work.

He also became increasingly interested in creating humorous images and caricatures and this exhibition presents some examples of his pictures from this period, including Four People, on loan from a private collector, which presents an intriguing scene set in Marine Park, South Shields.

The artist himself had spoken of his fondness for the area at the time, saying of South Shields: “I’m particularly fond of watching large ships coming into harbour, or being brought down a river by tugs. I love the Tyne for that reason. It’s a wonderful river.”

Speaking of Sunderland, he’d said: “I like Sunderland because of the shipping and the shipbuilding and the countryside at the back…I like the sea. I sometimes escape to Sunderland. I get away from art and artists.”

Geoff Woodward, manager of South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring together in South Shields this selection from the fascinating range of paintings and drawings Lowry produced in response to the landscape and people of the region.”