New Falling Flying exhibition in South Shields gets underway

A new exhibition at a South Tyneside venue has got off to a flying start.

The project, callede Falling Flying, is being staged at The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields.

The exhibition is on until May 21.

The exhibition opened to the public on Saturday, and is the work of Karen Melvin - who constructs imagery using photography, drawing, text and paint to look at our relationship to nature

It will be showcased in the main gallery and upper fusion gallery at The Customs House until May 21.

Esen Kaya, gallery curator at The Customs House, said: “Dead birds, little scraps of nature and found debris are merged with drawings from sketchbooks and found images.

“She layers these fragments of nature bringing up issues around sustenance and a disposable earth.

The fragments she collects present a multitude of viewpoints that she connects with washes of colour, allowing free flowing associations Esen Kaya

“Finding and tracking the small insignificant deaths of birds in her garden, domestic ‘memento mori’, mirrors the complexity of environmental change and catastrophe.

“She uses a scroll format, long sheets of hanging paper, presenting space in a different way.

“The fragments she collects present a multitude of viewpoints that she connects with washes of colour, allowing free flowing associations.

“She reimagines the idyll of nature, torn apart, reassembled, with themes of flight, journey and death.”

The exhibition is on until May 21.

The exhibition is on until May 21.