South Shields Watch House wins public vote to be turned into Lego model

One of South Shields best-known landmarks is to be immortalised in Lego after winning a public vote

The South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade Watch House is to be the eleventh structure in the borough to be made into a model for a display at South Shield Museum and Art Gallery, after a public poll.

The Lego model of The Groyne light

The Watch House garnered 30.05% of the votes with the Lifeboat Memorial/Tyne Lifeboat and canopy coming in second place with 14.75% of the vote.

Joint third was the Shields Ferry and Marsden Grotto with 12.02% of the vote each.

The creation will join the other ten South Shields Lego buildings currently on display at the museum in Ocean Road as part of the Little Landmarks exhibition.

Lego architect Bricks McGee will do the build.

Life Brigade Captain Mark Taylor said: “We are delighted to receive the news that the public have voted for the Watch House to be recreated from Lego and become part of the Little Landmarks exhibition.

“It is an honour that our historic headquarters has been deemed worthy of joining other iconic buildings in South Tyneside in being represented in this way, and it is especially pleasing to know that the public recognise the importance of the Watch House as an asset to the area.

“We look forward to seeing the Lego version of the Watch House on display.”

Located on the South Pier, the Grade 2 listed Watch House was built in 1866, the year the brigade was formed.

The historic timber building houses a unique collection of artefacts, photographs and memorabilia chronicling the brigade’s history from its beginning right up to its current ongoing role as a voluntary operational coastal search and rescue unit - providing 24 hour back-up to the Maritime Coastguard Agency.

Helen Vasey, assistant keeper of history at South Shields Museum, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the poll. It has been a delight to engage with people in South Shields to see what they want. Bricks McGee is now very busy building this for us, and visitors should be able to see it by the end of August.”

Each building in the exhibition is accompanied by photographs from the South Shields Photographic Society and the South Shields Digital Group.

Once the exhibition is over, all eleven of the Lego buildings will become part of the museum’s permanent collection.

Little Landmarks is on display until September 30.