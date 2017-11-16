Comedian Jason Cook set to star in Hartlepool show

North East comedian Jason Cook is set to star at Hartlepool’s latest night of laughs and giggles.

There’s no mystery about it, he’s just wowed comedy fans with his latest TV smash!

Damian Clark

And Hartlepool’s comedy fans have a huge treat coming up, with Jason Cook making a hugely welcome return as special guest MC at Hot Potato Comedy Club’s monthly adventure at the Town Hall Theatre on Saturday, November 25, from 8pm.

Jason hits the stage fresh from a truckload of glowing reviews for Murder on the Blackpool Express, which aired last weekend on the Gold TV channel to widespread acclaim – with fans and TV critics already clamouring for a sequel to the specially commissioned show.

Orgaisers say that Hartlepool’s comedy fans are in for a huge treat when Hebburn performer Jason gets back into stand-up mode and hosts a typically ace line-up of hi-octane Aussie Damian Clark, hotly-tipped George Lewis and promising newcomer Carl Jones.

Ella Willis, of promoters Ten Feet Tall, said: “Jason is absolutely buzzing at the moment, and we can’t wait to see him again here in Hartlepool.

“Murder on the Blackpool Express, unsurprisingly, went down really well, and it doesn’t come as a shock that people are already wanting to see a lot more.

“So, as ever, this is a gig not to be missed really, with Jason having a fantastic line-up to play with.

“We’re all in for a real treat here, and we can’t wait to get cracking on the night.”

Early bird tickets are £7 a week in advance and a standard ticket is £10.

Tickets and further information can be found at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com or call the box office on 01429 890000.