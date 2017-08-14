Asda and Lidl recall steak bakes and pasties over glass fragment fears

Asda and Lidl have recalled a range of pastry products over fears they may contain glass fragments.
The Food Standards Agency issued a safety notice over the weekend about several baked goods.
They include steak slices, chicken and mushroom slices, minced beef and onion slices, cheese and onion pasties, chicken and bacon slices, chicken tikka slices and sausage and bean slices.
They are all manufactured by Peter’s Food Service and sold under the Peter’s brand, as well as Lidl's Chef Select and Asda brands .
The Food Standards Agency notice said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.
"Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
”No other Peter's Food Service Ltd batches or products are known to be affected."
The full list of affected products:
Asda 2 Peppered Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use-by date: 19 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Asda 2 Peppered Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Asda 2 Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use-by date: 19 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Asda 2 Steak Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Lidl Chef Select 2 Chicken and Mushroom Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Lidl Chef Select 2 Minced Beef and Onion Slices
Pack size: 2 x 150 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter's Deli Cheese and Onion Pasty
Pack size: 150 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter's Cheese and Onion Pasty
Pack size: 150 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter's Premier Chicken and Bacon Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use-by date: 21 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Peter's Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter's Premier Chicken Tikka Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use-by date: 21 August 2017
Batch code: L6 221
Peter's Premier Sausage and Bean Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
Peter's Premier Steak Slice
Pack size: 180 grams
Use-by date: 20 August 2017
Batch code: L6 220
