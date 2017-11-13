Can you help us find South Tyneside's best Italian restaurant?

Pasta or pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy? Everyone loves an Italian meal.

With thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite - and we're looking for the best one in South Tyneside.

We want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or pasta?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants and eateries which will compete for the title of South Tyneside's Italian Restaurant of the Year 2017.

So who deserving of a place in our shortlist? Here's the contenders:

SGZ001 Da Vinci, 80-82 Ocean Road, South Shields.

SGZ002 Volare Itailian Restaurant, 6 St Bedes, East Boldon.

SGZ003 Pacino’s, 136 - 138 Ocean Road, South Shields.

SGZ004 Sambuca, Sea Road, South Shields.

SGZ005 Restaurant Bravi, 7 North Street, South Shields.

SGZ006 The Italian Stove, 116 Ocean Road, South Shields.

SGZ007 Mambo’s Italiano, 3 St Hilda St, South Shields.

SGZ008 Tavistock Italia Retro, Stanhope Road, South Shields.

SGZ009 Tuscano’s, Winchester Street, South Shields.

SGZ010 Otto Restaurant, 35 Dean Road, South Shields.

SGZ011 La Rossa, 119 Fowler Street, South Shields.

To vote for your favourite, fill in the coupon which you'll find in the paper, stating the voting number and full name and address of the restaurant you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Please be aware that photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.