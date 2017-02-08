Chef who worked with Marco Pierre White prepares menu for North East Supper Club

A North East café, housed within the UK’s largest art, craft and design gallery, is toasting the onset of spring with the return of its Supper Club evening in March.

The Factory Kitchen, located within The Biscuit Factory, is opening its doors after hours on Friday, March 3 for an informal evening of food, set against its laid-back, artistic surroundings.

The café’s head chef, Michael Waugh – who previously worked alongside Marco Pierre White and at Noma in Copenhagen - has devised a three-course menu that celebrates springtime flavours and ingredients.

Diners can enjoy spring garden vegetable soup with a wild garlic pesto and freshly baked focaccia, or North Shields market fish cake with warm tartare sauce, watercress and sorrel for starters.

This is followed by crisp duck confit with sarladaise potatoes, pak choi and a cassis sauce, or twice baked Northumberland goat’s cheese soufflé with a beetroot and walnut salad. To finish, there’s a choice of two desserts: hot chocolate pudding served with a pecan praline ice cream or iced nougat parfait with hazelnuts and fresh raspberries.

The Biscuit Factory’s spring exhibition opens on the same night with a special launch event, which means diners can enjoy an exclusive first-look at the gallery’s new art collections, too.

Following its extension and refurbishment last year, The Factory Kitchen boasts a brand new look and menu that take inspiration from Europe’s quintessential café culture.

The Supper Club takes place on Friday, March, 3 6pm-8pm. Tickets are priced at £25 per person and this includes three courses plus a glass of fizz. To book, call 0191 261 1103.

For more information, visit www.thefactorykitchennewcastle.com.