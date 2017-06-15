Curry House of the Year top 10: Pick South Shields' winner

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10 for Curry House of the Year.

Pick your favourite!

Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned as the winner!

To vote, buy a copy of your Gazette and post us the coupon stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

The coupon will be in your paper every day for two weeks.

THE TOP 10 FINALISTS

SGZ001. Radhuni Indian Restaurant, 88-90, Ocean Rd, South Shields.

SGZ009. Indigo Restaurant, 104-106 Ocean Road, South Shields.

SGZ010. Tandoor International, 97 Ocean Rd, South Shields.

SGZ013. The Raj, 9 Burrow St, South Shields.

SGZ014. India Brasserie, 146 Ocean Rd, South Shields.

SGZ015. Spice Garden, 202 Ocean Rd, South Shields.

SGZ016. Kashmir Indian Restaurant, 20 Frederick St, South Shields.

SGZ017. Lasun, 50 Dean Rd, South Shields.

SGZ018. Spice 1 (Harton), 1 South Avenue, South Shields.

SGZ023. Café India, 200 Ocean Road, South Shields.