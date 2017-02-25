Five minutes with... James Martin: Enjoying French adventures and lots of French cuisines

Saturday mornings couldn’t be more different for James Martin, now he’s longer getting up at 5am to host Saturday Kitchen.

“For 10 years, I was waking up thinking about scripts and who’s on the show; now I get up in the morning and I just want to go for a pee,” the bubbly Yorkshireman confides with a chuckle.”

When it was announced last year that Martin, 44, was stepping down as the face of the popular BBC cookery show, there was a national outpouring of emotion, which took him by surprise.

“People around me said, ‘You’re going to be missed’, and I went, ‘Oh, I doubt it’. All I saw was seven cameramen, I never saw three million people. It’s very humbling, but what can you say? It’s just a food show.” he says.

Those who’ve been missing Martin’s cheeky-chappie persona have no doubt been watching him cook his way around France, in new ITV series James Martin’s French Adventure.

Over the course of 20-episodes, he’s visiting foodie regions from Provence to Brittany and paying tribute to his late friend – and “still the best” TV cook – Keith Floyd, who made his home in L’Isle sur la Sorgue, and in whose old Citroen 2CV Martin drives around the country.

“He was one of the first ones, where he took that bench away. Before that, it was almost like a school lecture,” Martin recalls of Floyd’s pioneering role in TV cooking.

“He never pretended to be a famous chef, he was an amazing foodie, with a vast knowledge and he was brilliant with people.

He also called up old friend and mentor Michel Roux Sr, and spent “one of the most memorable days of my life” cooking in his garden near St Tropez.

“The weather was beautiful, we cooked [quail with sausages and confit tomatoes] outside on a barbecue on his terrace, I went swimming in his pool and beat him at petanque!

“Now he doesn’t want to speak to me any more,” he says, chuckling again.”

The book that accompanies the series is bursting with French classics – you’ll find French onion soup, moules mariniere, steak au poivre and, of course, creme brulee and pain au chocolat.