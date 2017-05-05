Food and Drink: Spice up your life with TV chef’s Anjum’s Indian cuisine

When Anjum Anand decided to give up a steady career in business to become a full-time foodie, her parents weren’t so sure.

“They were horrified – they’d paid for my education, and they had encouraged me to make more of my life than be in the kitchen. They were supportive, but they weren’t enthused by it,” the cookery writer recalls.

After a few years’ graft in professional kitchens, and the publication of a debut cookbook, Indian Every Day, when she was 25, Anand won her mum and dad over.

“They kept thinking, ‘She’ll come to her senses’. But then when my first book came out I think then they realised, ‘Actually, this is great’,” recalls Anand, now 45.

“I loved cooking. I loved the craft of it, I loved the chemistry of it, how you take something which doesn’t taste good and you add all these bits and you cook it and it tastes amazing.” she says.

Since Indian Every Day was published in 2003, she’s gone on to land regular TV appearances, hosting the BBC series Indian Food Made Easy, and launch her own food range, The Spice Tailor.

She’s been compared to ‘domestic goddess’ and fellow glossy-haired TV cook Nigella Lawson, over the years – something she takes “with a pinch of salt”.

Her eighth cookbook, I Love India, was recently published; Anand describes it as her “most personal” yet.

Inspired by her visits to India, the beautifully presented book has sections on street-side tiffin, coastal curries and comfort food.

“I travel to India a fair amount, and when I go, I try and taste new regional food - foods I haven’t tasted before – or just get inspired to make a typical Indian dish but with British seasonal ingredients.”