New delicatessen and wine bar short-listed for award just weeks after opening

A new delicatessen and wine bar, which has breathed new life into a landmark village corner, is in line for a prestigious award.

Around half a million pounds, and 12 months of labour, was invested in creating Blacks Corner in East Boldon, so called because of the building’s creator George Black.

Blacks Corner, East Boldon

Originally built in 1918 on the corner of St Bedes and Station Road, the building has had many guises over the years but its latest is already proving popular.

As well as proving a drawer with customers, it’s been short-listed in the Northern Design Awards, just a month after opening. Blacks Corner, which is owned by friends Jonathan Dryden and Chris Lowden, has been named as a finalist in the £250,000 and under Restaurant and Bar category.

Now in their 15th year, the annual awards celebrate the North’s leading designers, architects, retailers and industry experts, with winners announced at a ceremony in Manchester on November 24.

Jonathan said: “It’s absolutely over-whelming to be named as one of the finalists in the awards. When we were renovating the building we had the awards in mind. It’s such a beautiful building with so much history that we wanted to restore it to the level of something that was worthy of an award.

Blacks Corner, East Boldon

“The building and its look was equally as important to us as the food and producers. We very much wanted this to be a community deli, one that was a third place for people, after work and home.”

As well as renovating the Edwardian building, which had most recently been used as a business centre before laying derelict for a year, the business partners have created a community garden at the front of the building which can be used by both customers and passers-by.

Jonathan said: “We’ve had a great reaction to the community garden. The PTA from the local school got in touch to say the kids would like to do a lantern and pumpkin display, which is great to see it used in that way. It has a real community spirit and we hope it’s something that’s still used in that way for years to come.”