North East castle to be turned into pop-up restaurant

Fancy dining like Royalty up on the roof?

Newcastle Castle will host a pop-up restaurant next week as part of a new dining concept that brings top chefs to unusual locations across the North East.

Troy Terrington

It means diners will get the rare opportunity to dine like a king or queen when chefs from some of the region’s best restaurants prepare dishes over the course of the event, which runs from July 27-30 with two sittings a night.

The Experimental Diner event, which takes place on the roof of the historic building, will feature Simon Hicks, head chef at the Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland, Northumberland, as well as Troy Terrington, chef patron at Dobson and Parnell on Newcastle’s Quayside and Dan Robertson, head chef at Hawthorns, Crowne Plaza, in Newcastle.

It follows the success of the inaugural Experimental Diner event which took place at Alderman Fenwick house in Newcastle, featuring chefs from Peace & Loaf in Jesmond.

As well as fine dining, guests are given an insight into the history of the location in between the four-course meal.

Simon Hicks

The Experimental Diner’s hospitality director Lauren McKirdy says the castle was always on their list of most wanted locations.

She said: “When we were putting together a list of locations we wanted to take the experience to, the castle was never far from the conversation.

“It’s got such an amazing history, and it’s got stories behind it from hundreds of years ago that you just wouldn’t believe ever happened. Hopefully in years

to come they’ll be saying – remember when they had a restaurant on the roof?”

Dan Robertson

The castle, which dates back to around the year 1172, reopened its Black Gate and Castle Keep in March 2015 after £1.67m refurbishments from the Old Newcastle Project.

•Remaining tickets for Experimental Diner at Newcastle Castle are available at http://theexperimentaldiner.co.uk/



