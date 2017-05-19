Opening date announced for Colmans Seafood Temple

The new ‘plaice’ on the seafront is set to reel in diners.

After months of anticipation, Colmans Seafood Temple has announced it will open its doors on Friday, May 26.

The landmark Gandhi’s Temple has been transformed by the family business and will specialise in seafood, a cocktail and oyster bar and, of course, the traditional fish and chips to eat in or takeaway.

The opening has created 40 new jobs.

Newly-appointed general manager, Alex Vladoiu, said: “Colmans Seafood Temple will be different to every other fish and chip restaurant in the North East, because as well as featuring fish and chips, it will offer a range of local and sustainable seafood and will host a small plates seafood bar serving cocktails.

“The restaurant sells itself, thanks to the fabulous building and location, so we’re looking forward to welcoming seafood worshippers to enjoy not only the delicious dishes, but also some unrivalled views of the North East coastline.

“Colmans has a proud, ninety-year history, with a great reputation for delivering the finest seafood, and I’m delighted to have joined at such an exciting time.”

Following in the footsteps of the Ocean Road restaurant, Colmans Seafood Temple will operate a strict environmental policy by converting all waste oil to biofuel and using high energy efficient frying ranges and equipment.

The restaurant is planning to become MSC certified, meaning the seafood stocked comes from a sustainable source, a factor which is very important for Colmans’ owner, Richard Ord.

He said: “We are passionate about using locally sourced produce with fishing being such a large part of the local economy, plus they are also some of the best quality ingredients you can get.”

Richard is delighted with the support towards the refurbishment of Gandhi’s Temple. He added: “Originally built in the 1920s, the temple had fallen into disrepair. “We’re thrilled to be able to restore the landmark to its former glory for future generations to enjoy.”