Pick up a personalised tin of beans on North East Heinz tour

A Heinz tour, which will roll into the North East next month, is set to leave shoppers full of beans.

To mark 50 years of the famous “Beanz Meanz Heinz” campaign, the Heinz Beanz Bus is hitting the road and heading to Intu Metro Centre.

The bus will be at the shopping centre from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, November 2 and will be giving people the chance to create their own can of beans emblazoned with a name of their choice.

Heinz Beanz fans can include a single word on the label – anything from their own name, the name of a loved one, their favourite place, or even their pet’s name.

The bus also be giving away new beans dishes for free, such as Beanz with chorizo, Beanz with ham hock and Beanz with tomatoes, spinach and feta.

Personalised Heinz Beanz cans are also available for a limited time from now, while stocks last and are priced at £1.50 plus postage and packaging.