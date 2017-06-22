Recipe of the week: Black bean, chorizo, sweet potato and coconut bowl

This week's healthy recipe is for a black bean, chorizo, sweet potato and coconut bowl.

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

2 tbsp olive oil

50g chorizo, cut into thin coins and then in half

Handful of dried coconut shavings

1 red onion, peeled and cut into eighths

1x 400g tin of black beans, rinsed

Handful of fresh coriander

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

Greek yoghurt to drizzle

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 180 degrees.

Place sweet potato in a roasting tray, and drizzle with olive oil. Roast in the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes or until it's gained a little colour around the edges.

After 20 minutes add the chorizo, coconut shavings and most of the onion. Leave one-eighth aside to sliver at the end.

When the potato is cooked through and the onion has been stained lightly pink from the chorizo's oil, remove the tray from the oven and mix in the black beans.

The heat from the roasting tray and its contents will warm the beans.

Cut the remaining onion pieces into slivers as thin as you can manage. Add the onion slivers, coriander and chilli to the roasting tray.

Season with a little salt, and drizzle Greek yogurt over the top before serving.

