Recipe of the week: Chinese wok-fried chicken with ginger and honey

This week's recipe if for Chinese wok-fried chicken with ginger and honey.

Ingredients:

2 1⁄2 tbsp olive oil

1 x 2.5cm piece of fresh ginger peeled and grated

2 garlic cloves finely sliced

2 chicken breast cut into strips

Black pepper

4-6 baby pak choi, halved

1 tbsp honey

2 red peppers deseeded and sliced

4 tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish

2 tbsp lime juice

60g cashew nuts, plus extra to garnish

5 spring onions, plus extra to garnish

Method:

In a large non-stick wok, heat 1 tbsp of oil over a medium heat and fry the ginger and garlic until lightly golden brown. Tip out of the pan.

In the same wok, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil over a medium heat. Season the chicken with black pepper and stir fry for a few minutes on each side until brown.

Return the ginger and garlic to the pan, add the remaining olive oil and cook the pak choi for about 4-5 minutes.

Add all the ingredients to the pan, tossing everything together and stir frying for 3-4 minutes until the stir fry is a little golden from the honey.

Serve in a bowl with a scattering of spring onion, extra cashew nuts and a few coriander leaves to garnish.

Checklist:

✅ Download week 3 meal plans and shopping list HERE.

✅ Get your shopping in and stock your cupboards/fridge with the healthy foods.

✅ Get rid of any processed, sugary foods that may have found their way into your cupboards over the last week to remove any temptations.

✅ Complete this week’s workout at least three times before next Wednesday.

