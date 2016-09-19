Snowdogs are going walkies on South Tyneside as a public art trail which encourages people to plot the pooches is unleashed across the region.

After months of preparation, four large canine sculptures are in place around the borough at South and North Marine Park, the Customs House and the Groyne as part of The Great North Snowdog trail.

South Tyneside Great North Snowdogs. North Marine Park

Across the North East, there are 61 large Snowdog sculptures, each measuring 1.5m tall, and 97 smaller ones which all have a unique identity after being given a new leash of life by artists and schoolchildren.

The dogs will be in place for the next ten weeks with people able to track the trail on a special app. At the end of the run, the dogs, based on the Snowdog character from Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman and The Snowdog, will be auctioned off in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice.

James Ellam, chief executive at St Oswald’s Hospice, in Newcastle, said: “We have been planning the trail for so long so it’s great to finally see the dogs in place and people interacting with them. I’ve never seen so many tweets and pictures.

“It’s fantastic that a children’s story can help raise money for a children’s hospice and it’s a great way of telling more people about what we do for families across the North East.”

South Tyneside Great North Snowdogs. South Marine Park

Meet the South Tyneside Snowdogs

•Dog on the Groyne

Location: The Groyne

Artist: Bleu Smith

Sponsor: Barbour

•Rhino the Rescue

Location: South Marine Park

Artist: Leighton Denny.

South Tyneside Great North Snowdogs. Riverside Customs House

•Gizmo

Location: North Marine Park

Artist: anonymous

•Pawdington

Location: The Customs House

Artist: Mandii Pope

Sponsor: Nexus