Snowdogs are going walkies on South Tyneside as a public art trail which encourages people to plot the pooches is unleashed across the region.
After months of preparation, four large canine sculptures are in place around the borough at South and North Marine Park, the Customs House and the Groyne as part of The Great North Snowdog trail.
Across the North East, there are 61 large Snowdog sculptures, each measuring 1.5m tall, and 97 smaller ones which all have a unique identity after being given a new leash of life by artists and schoolchildren.
The dogs will be in place for the next ten weeks with people able to track the trail on a special app. At the end of the run, the dogs, based on the Snowdog character from Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman and The Snowdog, will be auctioned off in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice.
James Ellam, chief executive at St Oswald’s Hospice, in Newcastle, said: “We have been planning the trail for so long so it’s great to finally see the dogs in place and people interacting with them. I’ve never seen so many tweets and pictures.
“It’s fantastic that a children’s story can help raise money for a children’s hospice and it’s a great way of telling more people about what we do for families across the North East.”
Meet the South Tyneside Snowdogs
•Dog on the Groyne
Location: The Groyne
Artist: Bleu Smith
Sponsor: Barbour
•Rhino the Rescue
Location: South Marine Park
Artist: Leighton Denny.
•Gizmo
Location: North Marine Park
Artist: anonymous
•Pawdington
Location: The Customs House
Artist: Mandii Pope
Sponsor: Nexus