Search

7 North East gigs to see in the next 7 days

The Cribs play in Newcastle on Monday night.

The Cribs play in Newcastle on Monday night.

0
Have your say

It looks like another eclectic week for North East music lovers, with some great gigs to get you out of the house.

Here's a few you might consider - if you've got the time, bank balance and energy to do it. Is anyone going to them all?