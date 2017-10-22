7 North East gigs to see in the next 7 days

From '80s pop to drone rock, there's live music to suit every taste in the region this week.
Here's a few gigs it might be worth making the effort to see:
Here's a few gigs it might be worth making the effort to see:
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.