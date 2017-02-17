Brofest returns for a weekend of classic rock and heavy metal

Get ready to rock when Brofest returns to Northumbria University.

The annual classic rock and heavy metal festival will be raising the roof on February 24 and 25.

Members of the original line-up of Saxon will perform

Headlining the Friday evening at the fifth Brofest will be Graham Oliver and Steve Dawson from the original line-up of Saxon, treating fans to a critically-acclaimed live show that will showcase all the band’s classic anthems.

Friday night’s line-up also features a rare show from local legends Battleaxe. Joining them will be South Shields heroes Mythra, now reunited after almost 30 years, who have been playing shows in Europe and have a new album, Still Burning, due for release this year.

The Saturday line-up, meanwhile, will include the likes of Demon and Tokyo Blade for what will be their first show in Newcastle.

International entertainment will come in the form of USA’s High Spirits, who are an up and coming rock band.

They’ll be joined by fellow US countrymen Ghoul, whose unique brand of “splatterthrash” will appeal to fans of the heavier end of the metal spectrum.

In previous years, Brofest has seen devotees coming all the way from the USA, Mexico, Japan, South America and beyond to witness some of the reunion shows prepared for fans.

This year’s reunion shows will come from cult underground bands Traitors Gate, Blackmayne and Stormtrooper.

Brofest #5 kicks off on Friday evening on February 24 and continues all-day on Saturday, February 25.

The event takes place at Northumbria University Students’ Union in Sandyford Road, Newcastle, and will feature an extra floor with a lounge area, food court and merchandise market .

Both nights of the festival will include entry to the club night upstairs in Reds bar.

Tickets are £35 for the weekend are available from http://www.brofest.co.uk/tickets/