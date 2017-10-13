Bryan Adams announces North East tour date

Bryan Adams has announced he will return to the North East next year.

In one of only seven UK dates for his The Ultimate Tour, he will play Metro Radio Arena on Tuesday, May 29.

The tour will see the showman perform a set of material from his forthcoming new album Ultimate and will also feature a mix of tracks from his substantial back-catalogue including (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Can’t Stop This Thing We’ve Started, Summer of ‘69, Heaven and more.

Utimate, which will be released on November 3, is Bryan’s 14th studio album, with lead single Please Stay out today.

The singer was last in the region in August 2016 when he played Durham County Cricket Club as part of his Get Up tour.

•Tickets for Bryan Adams at Metro Radio Arena go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 20 and will be available from the booking hotline number on Tel. 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.