Cliff Richard to visit North East on 60th anniversary tour

He's released more than 100 albums and spent the equivalent of 20 years in the UK charts.

And next year, Sir Cliff Richard will celebrate his 60th year in the music business.

He will tour the UK and Ireland in 2018, arriving in the North East with a date at Newcastle's Theatre Royal on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Announcing his tour today, Sir Cliff said: “I am so happy to announce that I will be doing a tour to celebrate my 60th Anniversary in the music business.

"I cannot believe it is already 10 years since my 50th Anniversary in 2008 – so much has happened, and I'm very grateful that you have kept me busy!

"I am truly delighted to be performing the 58-18=60 Tour, in September and October 2018 in a series of concert hall venues.

"I hope you will join me - I simply can't wait - see you next year!"

Tickets for Cliff Richard will go on sale on Saturday, October 28 from 10am.

They can be purchased online www.theatreroyal.co.uk or from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21.