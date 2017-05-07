Cock Sparrer to play first North East show in 25 years

Streetpunk legends Cock Sparrer are set to play their first North East gig in 25 years.

The band, who have just released their latest album, Forever, will play at Northumbria University in Newcastle on Saturday, October 7.

A flyer for the gig.

It is part of a short tour of intimate venues by the Londoners, who are more used to playing headline sets to thousands of fans at major festivals.

They were formed in 1972 by Colin McFaull, Micky Beaufoy, Steve Burgess and Steve Bruce, who had known each other since their schooldays.

Playing in nightclubs in and around London, they developed the style that later became known as streetpunk or Oi!, mixed with pub rock and R&B influences.

Their early records didn't sell well, and the band broke up in late 1978, reforming in 1982 after several of their songs were included on compilations on what had become known as oi! music.

Their debut album Shock Troops, which wasn't released until 1983, included songs which are staples of their set to this day, including Where Are They Now?, I Got Your Number and Riot Squad. It slowly became a cult classic.

Things wound down again in 1984, but the original line-up reunited in 1992, added Daryl Smith on rhythm guitar, and have been playing selected gigs and releasing new records ever since, to huge acclaim.

Tickets for the Northumbria University gig, priced £20, go on sale at 9am tomorrow from www.gigbox.co.uk. Support comes from Bar Stool Preachers and Crashed Out.