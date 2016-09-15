Craig David announces North East date

Following his career comeback Craig David has announced a world tour - with a North East date next March.

After a successful summer on festival stages and a residency at Ibiza Rocks Hotel, Craig will release new album Following My Intuition on September 30.

To mark the new album, he’ll be playing Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on March 29.

The Following My Intuition Tour will see Craig perform at 15 venues throughout the UK between March 16 2017 – April 7 2017.

He said: “I’m beyond excited to announce this tour! It’s been 15 years since I did an arena tour here in the UK and I want to enjoy every single second this time around. I don’t take anything for granted and this tour honestly means the world to me.

“I feel so lucky to be able to travel the UK and perform tracks off my new album as well as some of my classics and to invite everyone to enjoy the TS5 experience too. I have no words for how amazing this year has been for me and I want to thank you all for the incredible love and support you have shown me.

“I can’t wait to see you on tour!”

Demand for Craig’s live shows are higher than ever following the success of his critically-acclaimed TS5 shows.

Starting out as the most exclusive pre-party in Miami,hosted in his penthouse home, Tower Suite 5, TS5 has gone on to become the must-see live event of the summer with Craig playing sets at the biggest festivals and clubs around the world.

Having previously sold-out London’s KOKO, Brixton Academy and the Manchester Academy in a matter of seconds, he also took over Glastonbury’s Sonic Stage, bringing over 25k people to the tent and achieving the record for the biggest crowd at the stage in Glastonbury history.

Craig has also spent his is summer in Ibiza with his residency at Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

He’ll be taking singer-songwriter, Lauren Faith with him on this tour as his special guest. 21-year- old Lauren worked with Craig on his new album providing vocals and co-writing on tracks Got it Good and Sink or Swim.

•Tickets costing from £27 will go on sale from 10am on Friday, September 23 2016 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.