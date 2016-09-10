Debut EP release for teenage songstress Eve

A teenage songstress is looking forward to showcasing a different sound when she releases her first ever EP.

Eve Simpson, of Marsden, South Shields, will see Shelter go out on November 25.

The 17-year-old, who was the Gazette’s Young Performer of the Year 2015, performs regularly around the region armed only with her acoustic guitar.

But her four-track EP will feature a different sound.

She said: “I recorded it at a studio called The Foundry Music Lab in Motherwell, near Glasgow, and it was produced by a singer I’ve known for a while called Yvonne Lyon.

“People are used to seeing just me with my guitar, but we came up with different arrangements for the EP with a full band and some other musicians.

South Shields singer Eve Simpson is releasing her first EP, Shelter.

“I’ll be playing with the band at the live launch and I hope people like the different sound.”

Eve, who is launching her EP at Tynemouth Surf Cafe on November 25, penned the four tracks herself.

She said: “The lead track Shelter is about my mam and dad and about being with someone for a while and caring about each other.

“Austerity is a more political song that I wrote while sitting in a coffee shop on King Street.

Eve Simpson on stage at Bents Park.

“A Woman’s Work is about feminism and has sort of a country feel, and You Don’t See The Stars Like I Do is a bit of a soppy one.”

Eve began writing songs at 13 and has since gone on to support artists such as Beth Nielsen Chapman, The Oh Hellos, UB40 and Nikki Lane.

She’s performed for thousands of people in her home town at the South Tyneside Festival concerts in Bents Park.

Eve has just started her last year of A-levels at King’s Priory School, in Tynemouth, and dreams of a career in music.

Eve Simpson on stage at Bents Park.

She said: “If I get the results I’ll be going to uni next year so I wanted to document the songs I’ve written so far so I’ve got that record of a 17-year-old and younger me and it’s something I’m really proud of.

“I’m really pleased with the EP and I’m excited to get it out there. It’s a big first step as a singer to release your first EP.

“It’s a bigger sound than people are used to hearing from me so I just hope they love it.”

Tickets for the gig cost £5. To book, go to www.seetickets.com