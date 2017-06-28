Ed Sheeran announces North East stadium gig

Ed Sheeran has announced he will play Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The star was last in the region in April when he played two sold-out dates at Newcastle Arena.

His next tour will see him play larger scale venues including Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, Glasgow’s Hampden Park, Wembley Stadium and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium with tickets going on sale at 10am on Saturday, July 8. No pre-sale will be available for the tour.

Fresh from his headline set at Glastonbury at the weekend, the singer had posted on Instagram that he would be announcing a string of UK and European dates.