Ed Sheeran announces UK dates - including TWO in North East

Ed Sheeran, one of the UK's most popular singer-songwriters, today announced TWO huge North East dates.

The 25-year-old, whose latest singles are at No 1 and No 2 in the UK Top 40, unveiled an array of tour dates in the UK and Ireland, Europe, Mexico and Central and South America.

It is set to be one of the hottest tours of the year, and it includes dates at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Wednesday and Thursday 19 and 20 April.

Sheeran last played at the venue in December 2014, and tickets are sure to be in huge demand.

His singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill currently occupy the top two positions in the UK charts, and have broken all sorts of records.

He has also made his mark in the live sphere; in July 2015 he took to the stage of Wembley Stadium solo, with just his trademark loop pedal and guitar, becoming the first-ever artist to headline the prestigious venue without a band.

Sheeran’s third studio album ÷ (divide) will be released on 3 March through Asylum/Atlantic Records.

Tickets for the Arena date, priced £40 and £70, go on sale at 10am on Thursday 2 February.

They are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office. There is a limit of four per person.