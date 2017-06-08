Everything you need to know about Rod Stewart’s Durham gig

Durham County Cricket Club will welcome a record crowd through the gates of Emirates Riverside tomorrow, June 9, as Sir Rod Stewart takes to the stage to perform the Hits 2017 concert.

Heading to the gig in Chester-le-Street? Here’s some handy details.

Security - Durham CCC advise concert attendees to arrive early to Emirates Riverside as there will be increased security measures taking place at each entrance point in light of the recent terror attacks.

Timings - Gates will open from 4pm with the entertainment beginning at 6.30pm. Rod Stewart’s daughter’s band, Sisterhood will take the stage at 7.55pm before Sir Rod’s set begins at 8.35pm.

Food & Drink - There will be food and drink available inside the stadium and three park and ride sites.

Getting There - There will be three park & rides: Belmont, Drum Industrial Estate and Lambton. If you’re heading to the concert early, it’s recommended that you use the latter. Go North East are running extra buses to and from the event.

Parking - All advanced parking is sold out but there will be some on the day parking on a first served basis.

Ticket Collection - Tickets booked for collection at Emirates Riverside through Ticketmaster are only available to pick up on the day of the event.